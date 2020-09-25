-
There is no official action scheduled in the Ohio House today. Over the Memorial Day weekend there was talk, but little change in the saga over who will…
-
Another state representative has confirmed he’s interested in the job of speaker of the Ohio House, now that Cliff Rosenberger has resigned following…
-
The Speaker of the Ohio House has announced he'll resign, days after he hired a lawyer and admitted he’d learned the FBI was asking questions about…
-
Gov. John Kasich gave his final State of the State speech last night, at Otterbein University in his hometown of Westerville. He didn’t unveil any new…
-
The U.S. EPA is trying to roll back one of the most sweeping regulations of carbon emissions. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, opponents and…
-
A bill in the state Legislature would give local school districts more control over curriculum.The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Andy Thompson,…