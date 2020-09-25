Andrew Brenner

-
Ohio’s public schools are paid by the state to transport students who attend private, charter or community schools. But during the pandemic, some public...
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 23: UH cuts pay to 4,000 employees, closes ERs;Akron cancels summer events;Cuyahoga County Public…
The Ohio Board of Education has approved a resolution against an Ohio House bill that would place most of the board’s responsibilities under a new entity…
Members of the Ohio House Education Committee will be looking to simplify Ohio’s school report cards in the new year.Over the past several months, both…
The Ohio House’s Education Committee will consider a bill in the new year to clear-up the state’s definition of a full-time equivalent student. The bill…
The bad grades for many school districts in the latest round of report cards has upset some parents and school officials. And now they’ve angered a state…
Ohio lawmakers are debating whether schools should completely phase out state tests taken with paper and pencil in favor of online testing only. The end…
The 65 public school districts and educational groups that sponsor charter schools in Ohio got some bad grades on their state evaluations this week.None…
The Ohio Department of Education has started its audit of student attendance at the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow after a judge denied ECOT’s request…