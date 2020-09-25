-
The Cleveland Orchestra has canceled all performances scheduled for this summer, due to COVID-19 health concerns for both audience members and…
-
COVID-19 and the widespread impact of the pandemic is hitting the Cleveland Orchestra hard, forcing temporary layoffs and pay cuts.President and CEO André…
-
The Cleveland Orchestra is temporarily laying off 40 people throughout the organization and reducing salaries for remaining staff. The orchestra joins…
-
ENCOURAGING NUMBERS:The Cleveland Orchestra will start 2020 on firmer financial footing. The orchestra issued its annual report earlier this week, showing a balanced budget and growing base of patrons. CEO Andre Gremillet was particularly proud of the audience numbers.
-
Music is big business in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Orchestra commissioned a study to determine just how big.It found the orchestra’s activities at…
-
The Cleveland Orchestra’s annual report shows the organization has taken a significant financial hit over the past year.The orchestra’s endowment is at a…