-
For the first time in many years, Cuyahoga County has received a “pass” grade for particle pollution from the American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air report. The pass/fail grade is set based on federal EPA standards.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 24:Ohio counties fail in air quality;Appeals court throws out tire chalking;Cleveland airport seeks…
-
The American Lung Association's 19th annual “State of the Air” report shows Cleveland with the 10th -worst year-round particle air pollution, and…
-
A new report finds that air quality in certain parts of Northeast Ohio is improving steadily, despite rising particle pollution across the state.The…
-
A new report on air quality in Ohio has some good and bad news for the Buckeye State.The American Lung Association’s Ken Fletcher says air quality in…
-
Large parts of Ohio were under air quality warnings this week, and Columbus issued its first ever smog alert in April as temperatures spiked on Monday.But…