Ohio is far from the U.S. southern border, but the policies and practices there are playing out here daily. The Cleveland Immigration Court has a caseload…
Just hours before President Trump’s State of the Union called for big cuts in legal immigration and continuing crackdowns on undocumented immigrants,…
The decades-long battle of a Youngstown businessman to remain in the U.S. is coming to a close, and leaves a trail of unanswered questions about his…
Youngstown businessman Amer Adi Othman lost his final bid to remain in the country yesterday (Thursday) when immigration officials turned down a special…
Amer Adi's family held a news conference Thursday evening outside the private federal prison where Adi has been held since last Friday. He was transferred…
IImmigration officials have decided to deport a Youngstown businessman despite a request from the chair of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee that his…
A Youngstown businessman remains in prison and on a hunger strike eight days after his controversial arrest by immigration officials. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze…
About 100 people gathered in downtown Youngstown tonight to write two kinds of letters: letters to Amer Adi Othman to let him know he’s missed, and…
A Youngstown businessman facing deportation remains in prison and on a hunger strike, three days after Congressional action was expected to at least…