Children and their parents flocked to Akron’s Hardesty Park to attend a hip-hop “boot camp” this July. The event was hosted by Alien Arts, a new Akron nonprofit founded by Ameer Williamson, who performs as Minus the Alien. Williamson's organization is working with kids in the city to help them experience the four elements of hip-hop culture: DJing, MCing, breakdancing and graffiti art.

Listen • 12:45