Amazon HQ2

-
The small village of West Jefferson will soon be home to Seattle-based tech giant Amazon’s sixth Ohio distribution center. Preparations are already...
-
Columbus’ promises of big tax breaks and investments in transportation seem to have caught the attention of Amazon, which named the city one of 20...
-
Along with many other cities, Cleveland and Cuyahoga County have submitted their bid for Amazon’s second headquarters. Very few details about that bid…
-
Bids are due tomorrow from cities hoping to get the nod to land Amazon’s second headquarters. Niles is among those hoping it has a chance.The…