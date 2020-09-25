Amazon Fullfillment Center

-
It’s finally official — Amazon is coming to Akron and bringing about 1,500 full-time jobs with it. Amazon announced early Monday that construction will…
Amazon has made it official. It will build a distribution warehouse on the site where Rolling Acres Mall used to be in Akron. The facility is expected to…
A social media giant is developing a huge data center in Central Ohio.Online social media company Facebook is expected to announce plans next week to…
The proposal would transform a large part of the old Randall Park Mall into an Amazon distribution center, and the the deal could come together by the end…