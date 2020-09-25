-
A plan to put six wind turbines in Lake Erie is one step closer to getting the green light. The Army Corps has approved construction of the Icebreaker…
The leader of the Ohio Senate said he expects his chamber to once again take a look at the requirements for utilities to provide renewable energy while…
Developers planning a power-generating wind farm in Lake Erie are preparing to take their case to Columbus later this month.Lake Erie Energy Development…
A study is urging Ohio leaders and policymakers to support clean and alternative energy before it’s too late. One researcher says there’s a ticking clock…