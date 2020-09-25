Alliance for the Great Lakes

Kent State University professor Dr. Anne Jefferson is not a federal employee, but she and other science professors and researchers at universities across the Great Lakes say they’re being affected by the partial government shutdown. “We can’t get data, we can’t talk to collaborators, we can’t get answers from program officers,” said Jefferson. She uses data from the National Weather Service and other federal agencies in her hydrology class – teaching her students how to use data to solve water resource management issues.

