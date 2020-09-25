-
Today is the last day to cast a ballot in Ohio’s 2020 presidential primary. In person voting on March 17 was postponed and absentee voting was extended.
A voting rights organization says there are potentially a lot fewer voters who will cast ballots this year compared to the presidential primary four...
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says 182,858 voter registrations were removed from rolls starting on Sept 6.He says about 14,000 voters re-activated…
A coalition of voting rights groups says reforms are needed to the state’s election process to encourage voting and eliminate problems that keep voters…
Voting rights groups say they are getting reports of misinformation and misleading text messages.Mike Brickner with the group All Voting is Local said…