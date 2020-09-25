-
The family of NPR hosts is expanding across platforms and programs.Two strong voices will be additions to the weekday newsmagazine host chairs. Ailsa…
-
On Friday, Jan. 5, Robert Siegel hangs up his 'All Things Considered' microphone after more than 40 years at NPR. Siegel started at the fledgling network…
-
After a national search, NPR announces that Mary Louise Kelly will officially move into the All Things Considered host chair on January 17, following…
-
By: Kasia PodbielskiNPR asked Ari Shapiro, one of the hosts of All Things Considered, about his media habits: what – and who – captures his…