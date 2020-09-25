Algae in Lake Erie

-
A state commission is asking people to comment on its latest plan to protect and restore Lake Erie. The first priority area listed in the Ohio Lake Erie…
Officials from Cuyahoga County’s Board of Health will be back out to beaches in Bay Village this week to check for hazards from an algae bloom. The algae at Columbia Park Beach and Bay Park Beach was found last week. Tests for the harmful bacteria caused by algae came back under the hazardous threshold, said Tom Fink from the board of health. An advisory was posted in the park at the end of Columbia Road and the public access was closed off by Bay Village officials.
In his State of the State speech last week, Gov. Mike DeWine proposed a new initiative intended to prioritize clean and safe water. He’s now giving more…
A new study from an environmental group says summer fun, as we know it, is changing. Traditional summer activities, like going to the beach or even…
Gov. John Kasich is fighting for his clean Lake Erie initiative that includes tougher regulations on Ohio’s No. 1 industry. As Kasich argues, his proposed…