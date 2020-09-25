-
Officials from Cuyahoga County’s Board of Health will be back out to beaches in Bay Village this week to check for hazards from an algae bloom. The algae at Columbia Park Beach and Bay Park Beach was found last week. Tests for the harmful bacteria caused by algae came back under the hazardous threshold, said Tom Fink from the board of health. An advisory was posted in the park at the end of Columbia Road and the public access was closed off by Bay Village officials.
The Kasich administration says it’s disappointed in a commission’s vote Thursday to delay action on the governor’s executive order creating tougher rules…
Communities around Ohio are increasingly finding bodies of water turning toxic in late summer. Phosphorous runoff from farms creates conditions that feed…
