Updated: Monday, 1:12 p.m. On Friday, a green-ish scum began forming in places along the banks of the Ohio River. At the time, the executive director of...
A new investigation by two environmental groups cites unpermitted livestock farms as contributors to the algae problem in Lake Erie. The Environmental…
Commercially available water pitchers with filters can rid drinking water of toxins produced by algae blooms. The research done at Ohio State University’s…
Algae and water quality issues in Ohio affect—and are affected by--more than Lake Erie and the big reservoirs.That’s why scientists from Ohio State and…
Algae will be an issue in Lake Erie’s western basin again this summer, but thanks to the weather, the bloom will not be as big as past years. That’s…
Ohio will soon require some public water systems -- including some of Ohio's largest -- to monitor and report harmful algae blooms that are in the surface…
Help is now available for farmers who need a hand cutting down on nutrients that run off of their land and into Lake Erie, which can create harmful…
The toxic algae bloom in Lake Erie this summer was the most severe it’s been since the federal government began monitoring in 2002. And there were other…