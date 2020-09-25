Alcohol and drug addiction services

The isolation and stress brought on by COVID-19 have been particularly difficult for people fighting drug addiction. When Ohio shut down in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus, nonprofits that offer services to people with substance use issues had to change the way they operate to keep the virus at bay. MetroHealth, which operates an opioid safety office, also had to limit some services said Kelly Cioletti. “With COVID 19 happening the way it did ... access to treatment, detox, all of that shut down,” Cioletti said.

