-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 14:State confirms first inmate COVID-19 death;Nursing homes must notify families of cases;Experts say…
-
Morning Headlines: Plain Dealer Will No Longer Cover Cleveland; State Alters Graduation RequirementsHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 8:Plain Dealer will no longer cover Cleveland;State alters graduation requirements;Brown endorses…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, January 7:Akron plans new courthouse, police headquarters;Drug companies want sanctions against DeWine,…
-
It’s last call for some alcohol in Ohio. Some items are being discounted for sale and will not be restocked.The Ohio Department of Commerce, the agency…
-
Ohio has begun a lottery to give residents a chance to buy a bottle of a rare Kentucky bourbon.From now until Nov. 17, state residents 21 and older can…
-
Ohio's liquor stores and craft brewers are limited to beers with 12 percent alcohol-by-volume or less. But that changes on Wednesday, when a new state…
-
The Ohio Senate passed a bill today that could get rid of the alcohol limits on beer in the state.This means craft breweries could start making and…
-
Ohio Senate leaders are expected to vote in the coming weeks on a measure that would increase the amount of alcohol allowed in beer from 12 to 15…