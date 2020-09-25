-
Minority contractors can apply for funding and technical support through a new Summit County program. The Minority Contractor Capital Access Program aims…
The new leader of the Akron Urban League will be a familiar face. Teresa LeGrair will take over as president and CEO September 3. She previously served as…
The NAACP held a forum in Akron for gubernatorial candidates over the weekend. It was attended by the four Democrats seeking their party’s nomination but…
A public discussion called “It’s Time to Talk: Forums on Race” drew a sell-out crowd at Quaker Square in Akron Wednesday. It also involved the revival of…
The Akron Urban League has renewed a partnership that will allow it to continue helping minority-owned small businesses in the area.The Ohio Development…
Monday, the Akron Urban League is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by honoring long-time community activist Ronald Fowler, pastor laureate of the…