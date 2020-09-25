Akron sewer project

-
Akron has reached a major milestone in its billion-dollar sewer overhaul. The city announced the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel is 100 percent…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 29:$10M Summit Lake plan moves forward;University of Akron event canceled amid coronavirus…
-
Akron officials are awaiting approval from a federal court on proposed money-saving modifications to the city’s massive sewer project. The US and Ohio…
-
Fifty years ago, the Cuyahoga River caught on fire. It wasn’t the first time this had happened. And it really didn’t become a big deal nationally until…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 3: Court rules embryos aren't living;House plan reduces income tax for low earners;Akron faces fine for…
-
Akron resident Carla Deiss Dobbins is flummoxed: Why does it cost more to flush her toilets than to heat her Firestone Park home during the dead of…
-
Akron officials say the project to upgrade the city’s sewer system has surpassed one of its goals.Repairs to the city’s wastewater treatment plant were…
-
Akron’s billion-dollar sewer project reached a major milestone in 2018 and is slated for completion this year.The underground tunnel that’s key to the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 17: Ohio State Fair contract with operator of fatal ride;Akron borrows more money for sewer…
-
A major piece of Akron’s billion-dollar sewer project came to an end today, as Rosie the underground drilling machine completed its year-long journey for…