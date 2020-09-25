Akron sewer

-
Help is being made available for Akron water and sewer customers struggling to pay utility bills due to economic hardship from the effects of…
-
Akron’s billion-dollar sewer project reached a major milestone in 2018 and is slated for completion this year.The underground tunnel that’s key to the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 17: Ohio State Fair contract with operator of fatal ride;Akron borrows more money for sewer…
-
A plan to save $75 million on Akron’s massive sewer project is awaiting a federal judge’s approval, after changes were approved by the Akron City…
-
Akron is helping pay to remove a dam in southern Ohio, but it isn’t costing the city anything. In fact, by acting as a “sponsor” for the Cincinnati-area…
-
If you live in a community near Akron, your sewer bill may be going up. The city plans to charge more for the sewer services it provides to half a dozen…