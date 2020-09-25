-
Akron officials are awaiting approval from a federal court on proposed money-saving modifications to the city’s massive sewer project. The US and Ohio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 22:GM open to selling Lordstown plant;OH Senate proposes 6-cent gas tax increase;AP analysis: Partisan…
-
A group of Akron leaders revealed a new plan for economic development at a special Akron Roundtable event Monday. A panel of community leaders told the…
-
The Akron Beacon Journal’s new president and publisher spoke at the Akron Roundtable Thursday about the newspaper’s future under its new owner, Gatehouse…
-
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams spoke to the Akron Roundtable today about community trust, police responsibility and the status of reforms in his…
-
Firestone Country Club hosts the Bridgestone Invitational this week, which is taking place much earlier than usual. The tournament usually starts the…