Akron Retail Revival

-
Archie the Snowman – Akron’s animatronic beacon of Christmas cheer – is heading into his final weekend for the season at Chapel Hill Mall.Annmarie Jones…
-
Black Friday sales start today -- but at least one expert says they may not be exciting enough anymore for shoppers to head out to brick-and-mortar…
-
The closing of the last seven Kmarts in Ohio should serve as a sign to other retailers about what they need to do to stay competitive.University of Akron…
-
eBay is back in Akron. In January the international web marketplace chose the Rubber City to roll out its “Retail Revival” internet-storefront training…
-
More than 100 small-business people from Akron and Warren absorbed some eBay religion in an old church in Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood today. WKSU’s…
-
More than a hundred small businesses from Akron and Warren met with top officials of eBay today – the next step in the launch of the company’s first…