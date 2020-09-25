Akron Refugees

-
In Akron this week, 51 people from 12 countries became Americans. A naturalization ceremony marking the event was hosted by the International Institute of…
A refugee resettlement organization that came to Akron in 2015 has announced it is closing at the end of April. World Relief Akron director Kara Ulmer…
A new report is showing how residents of Akron’s North Hill feel about their neighborhood – and what their vision is for its future.The report from the…
Editors's note: This is the third report in a week-long series WKSU is doing on the integration of Bhutanese-Nepali refugees, who began their migration to…
The State Department has quietly lifted President Trump’s curtailing of refugee resettlements, and the largest resettlement agency in Northeast Ohio is…
The impact of President Donald Trump’s new executive order regarding immigrants and refugees will be felt in northeast Ohio. And it appears that will be…