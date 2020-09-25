-
Northeast Ohio is not exempt from the rising tide of gun violence sweeping across the nation.But the pandemic has brought challenges hindering the work of…
Akron police are searching for leads in the murder of Na'kia Crawford, 18, a recent North High graduate who was shot to death in her car Sunday…
Akron will spend close to $16 million dollars on safety services and road repair this year. The city Wednesday released its plans for the Safety & Streets…
The City of Akron has decided not to appeal a decision to reinstate fired Akron Police detective James Anthony. Anthony, a 23-year veteran of the Akron…
The Akron Police Department will boost its numbers by about 10 percent in the next six months. Forty-five cadets have begun intensive training in the…
Sexual assault cases that have gone unsolved in Akron will receive more attention thanks to a nearly $2 million grant.The funding supports the Akron…
Morning Headlines: Lake Erie Wind Turbine Project Gets Federal OK; Huntington Consolidating BranchesHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 4:Lake Erie wind turbine project gets federal approval;Hungtington Bank to consolidate 30 Ohio…
Akron’s new police chief, Ken Ball, took the oath of office today, and talked about an overall vision for the department. He also addressed some immediate…
Summit County is turning its investigation of former Akron Police Chief James Nice over to Cuyahoga County.Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh has…