Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 16:Summit County repeals panhandling regulations;Stark County creates teen suicide prevention…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 11: Former Akron police chief sues city for defamation;Third victim dies after violent weekend in…
The word ‘interim’ has been removed from Akron Police Chief Ken Ball’s title. And now that it's official, the new chief is talking about staffing, race…
Akron’s new police chief, Ken Ball, took the oath of office today, and talked about an overall vision for the department. He also addressed some immediate…