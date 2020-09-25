-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 10: Ohio absentee ballots requested in record numbersOSU part of vaccine trial now on holdEnquirer…
-
The Akron Police Department has confiscated 469 guns so far this year, an increase of 20 percent. A listener asked our OH Really? team, what happens to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 6:UA faculty union rejects university-offered contractGov. DeWine delays coronavirus briefing for…
-
Akron voters are being asked to consider several proposed changes to the city’s charter in November.Among the proposals Akron City Council approved Monday…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 27:State COVID-19 cases fall below 21-day averageOhio House comes up with names for Speaker…
-
Akron City Council is launching an initiative that will bring lawmakers and the police department together to make changes intended to improve public…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 16:DeWine issues no new orders during evening addressUniversity of Akron to cut 178 jobs, 96 union…
-
The phrase “defund the police” has become one of the battle cries of protesters across the country since George Floyd was killed in May by Minneapolis…
-
Akron police have issued three warrants for suspects they say were involved in the murder of Na’kia Crawford, 18, a recent graduate of North High School…
-
Akron police are searching for leads in the murder of Na'kia Crawford, 18, a recent North High graduate who was shot to death in her car Sunday…