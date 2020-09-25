-
The Akron Parks Challenge asks the community to envision how to better use the city’s neighborhood parks. In Kenmore, residents are restoring a…
The Akron Parks Challenge announced the winners of this year’s grants. One of them will help fund a new playground at Park East, which is located between…
Morning Headlines: Two Akron Park Projects Win $100,000 Grants; Browns to Stay in Berea for 20 YearsHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 18:Two Akron park projects win $100,000 grants;Diebolf Nixdorf to move 200 jobs to Hoover District;NWS…
It’s that time of year again! Akron Parks Collaborative is asking neighborhood residents and organizations for ideas on how to make their parks more…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 2:Akron leaders oppose gun bill;ACLU joins lawsuit opposing panhandling ordinance;2 million Ohioans…
The city of Akron has announced the winners of the Akron Parks Challenge.Cadillac Triangle Park in Southwest Akron, Chestnut Ridge in Kenmore and…
The deadline is fast approaching for community groups and individuals to pitch their ideas for the Akron Parks Challenge. The goal is to improve two Akron…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 10:Final deal reached for Massillon to acquire Affinity;Green family vows to fight Nexus pipeline in…