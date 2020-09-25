Akron Municipal Court resumes hearing eviction cases Monday after a months-long moratorium under COVID-19 restrictions. The moratorium covered most eviction cases from March through June. Some cases not related to non-payment did go through, said Community Legal Aid Managing Attorney John Petit. Petit is expecting the number of eviction cases to rise dramatically in the coming weeks. “Because the court has put so many on hold, and as unemployment assistance runs out and the federal moratorium ends, that is going to increase the numbers,” he said.