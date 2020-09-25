-
With the cancellation of the first two events in this year's Akron Marathon race series, the city's running community has formed a collaborative to help…
-
The Akron Marathon is canceling two summer events. The cancellations follow restrictions set by the city of Akron on city-sponsored events of more than…
-
The Akron Marathon announced it will have a new race director for the 2020 season. Experienced runner Verrelle L. Wyatt will be responsible for planning,…
-
Road closures begin at 5:30 Friday evening in preparation for the 2019 Akron Marathon. The race begins at 7:30 Saturday morning from a new starting point,…
-
The second race in the Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series included a record-setting performance. The Goodyear Half Marathon and 10K…
-
Runners in the Akron Marathon will start from a different location this fall. Organizers say the move makes the course a better fit with the city’s…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 28:Roads to close for Akron marathon;DeWine says Kavanaugh accuser allegations should be…
-
Thousands are expected in downtown Akron this weekend for the 16th running of the Akron Marathon. Activities kick off Friday evening at 6:30 with the Kids…
-
The 14th Akron Marathon is this weekend. This year’s race features a new way to motivate runners.Akron Children’s Hospital is sponsoring the race for the…