Akron Innerbelt

Akron’s Innerbelt never lived up to its potential. It never even came close. The highway was supposed to give Akron’s suburbs easy access to downtown, but…
The Innerbelt National Forest is now open to the public, bringing new green space to downtown Akron.Adirondack chairs, potted trees and an amphitheater…
Akron continues to try to figure out what to do with the 31 acres of decommissioned highway that cuts into downtown’s northwest side. At a conference on…
Rebuilding Akron as a 21st century city could mean overhauling zoning codes, embracing its historical architecture and putting city streets on a diet – by…
With the help of the Huffington Post’s 25-city listening tour, Akron took a closer look last night at tentative plans to turn a divided highway into…
About two-dozen people met in Kent over the weekend to brainstorm ideas for the future of Akron’s Innerbelt highway.City planners, project managers and…
The future of Akron's Innerbelt highway could be determined by a group of the city's artists and designers who are meeting tomorrow.Akron-based architect…