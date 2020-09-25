Akron income tax

-
Akron City Council will vote tonight on whether to spend more than $500,000 on new tasers, helmets and computers for the Police Department.The lion’s…
Akron’s projected budget gap has been cut almost in half, but the president of city council says there’s more room for improvement.Earlier this month,…
Canton is likely to follow the lead of nearly every other major city in the state – and many smaller ones – by asking voters to OK a hike in the city’s…
Akron has released its spending plan for the additional money for public safety and roads raised from an income-tax increase approved by voters last…
Morning Headlines: Ohio EPA Asks Feds to Stop Rover Pipeline; Akron Tax Hike Will Go to Fire, PoliceCorrection: There's no evidence that nearly 150,000 gallons of drilling fluid Rover pipeline builders lost down a hole beneath the Tuscarawas River…
Akron’s new police chief, Ken Ball, took the oath of office today, and talked about an overall vision for the department. He also addressed some immediate…
Akron is in the final phase of its million-dollar plan to fully equip its Police Department with body cams. At a news conference today, Acting Police…
An income-tax increase is expected to be on the November ballot in Akron.Mayor Dan Horrigan said today that a quarter-percent hike is needed to ensure…
Akron will be going to the voters in November to try to increase the city’s income tax from 2.25 to 2.5 percent.In an announcement in one of the city's…
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan sees his city headed for a brighter future, and, in his first official state of the city address, he talked about some new ideas…