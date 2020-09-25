Akron homeless

-
Ohio businesses continue to re-open this week, and you’ve still got questions about how coronavirus will affect everything from your pets to homeless…
-
Sunday will be the last day for Akron’s Second Chance Village. The city ordered the homeless camp closed weeks ago saying it violates zoning laws. But a…
-
Next Monday, Wooster City Council is slated to hear a third reading of a proposal that could lead to fines for people who are homeless.If passed, the law…
-
The operator of a homeless camp on Akron’s east side is suing the city. The move is aimed at keeping the tent village open despite a city-imposed…
-
Akron City Council has set Thanksgiving as the deadline for the shutdown of Second Chance Village.It’s been a busy week since Akron Council voted not to…
-
The Second Chance Village in Akron is going away. But the founder of the homeless encampment, and his charity that has been supporting the tent city, are…
-
Akron continues to struggle with what to do with a tent city for homeless people – and with what to do with its bigger homelessness problem. Here's a…
-
Morning Headlines: Hundreds Gather to Remember Tamir Rice; Akron Residents Protest Sandusky ICE RaidHere are your morning headlines for Friday, June 15:Tamir Rice rememberance, fundraiser held on his 16th birthday;Akron residents protests ICE raid in…
-
Second Chance Village, a tent city for the homeless behind a thrift store in east Akron, is under threat of removal by the city for violating zoning…