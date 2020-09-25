-
Summit County is channeling another two-and-a-half million dollars toward the centering groups that advocates say are one key to saving babies’ lives. The…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 5:Summit County Sheriff's Office investigates death of an inmate;Three female Cleveland Community…
-
A local therapy program at Cleveland Clinic Akron General will help adults with chronic illnesses explore the arts.It’s called HeRe We Arts. It’s a…
-
The leaders of the Cleveland Clinic and Akron General came together Tuesday to give a status report on the health of the now-combined systems.WKSU’s Jeff…
-
Akron General Medical Center patients are the first in Northeast Ohio to use their fingerprints to check-in for treatment and access medical records. …