Akron Fire Department

The city of Akron has called eight furloughed employees back to work to create a decontamination team to help protect first responders.The team’s job is…
The coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented in our lifetime. As a society, our reactions are mostly based on our emotions – worry about family and friends,…
Akron will spend close to $16 million dollars on safety services and road repair this year. The city Wednesday released its plans for the Safety & Streets…
The city of Akron invited residents to have a look inside its two new fire stations at ribbon cutting ceremonies Thursday.Residents got to see how the…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 27: Scooters return to Cleveland;Lorain Schools' CEO dispute;Avon Lake increases penalties for drivers…
Akron’s new computer-controlled alarm system for its fire stations is designed to reduce response times and save lives. But it may also have a…
Here are you morning headlines for Friday, August 3, 2018Special committee to review Urban MeyerCleveland Police investigate cheating allegations…
The City of Akron is integrating an app that allows citizens to learn about nearby cardiac emergencies – and how to help.The free PulsePoint app is tied…
Akron’s Quick Response Team has become the first in Summit County to offer residents naloxone kits and training on how to use them to counter the effects…
NewsHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 7:The return of the Q dealSummit County Executive sends condolences to family of Akron man who…