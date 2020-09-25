-
Marlene Denholm and Brooke Kennamore get a firsthand look at ongoing Akron economic development. That’s because they have a true front-row seat to the…
A new analysis finds that more employers are seeking Akron for office space. The Cleveland-based research firm JLL found the city’s office vacancy rate is…
The newly selected board of directors for Akron’s advanced innovation hub is beginning the process of finding a CEO. The innovation hub program, which is…
Akron is looking to get a Bounce. That’s actually the name of a project announced last month by Mayor Dan Horrigan. It’s aimed at energizing business…
