Akron civilian police oversight board

Akron voters approved a measure to amend the city's charter and create a citizen police oversight board in this week's election. The effort to get police reform on the ballot was led by citizens.
Issue 10, which was approved by voters in this week's elections, amends the city charter to create a civilian police oversight board in Akron.
Issue 10 will create a nine-member review board made up of citizens that would monitor complaints against Akron Police.
Issue 10, which would codify a police oversight board in the city charter, was sparked by the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man.
Akron City Council Vice President Jeff Fusco introduced a resolution to oppose the police oversite charter amendment during a committee meeting Monday, calling the proposal "flawed."
Some changes would require a new charter amendment, while others could be tweaked by city council.
The officers have been reassigned to internal administrative duties and will not be in uniform, according to an Akron Police news release.
The two different plans for a civilian police review board in Akron have similar qualifications, but the mayor's ordinance has more requirements.
A group of about 150 people marched across the north side of downtown Akron Monday calling for justice for Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by Akron Police in June.
Leaders of Freedom BLOC and the Akron chapter of the NAACP are encouraging people to vote for a charter amendment on the ballot in November instead. They say the review board, proposed by Mayor Dan Horrigan, is only a temporary solution.