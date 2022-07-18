Akron citizen police oversight board

-
Akron City Council Vice President Jeff Fusco introduced a resolution to oppose the police oversite charter amendment during a committee meeting Monday, calling the proposal "flawed."
Some changes would require a new charter amendment, while others could be tweaked by city council.
The officers have been reassigned to internal administrative duties and will not be in uniform, according to an Akron Police news release.
The two different plans for a civilian police review board in Akron have similar qualifications, but the mayor's ordinance has more requirements.
A group of about 150 people marched across the north side of downtown Akron Monday calling for justice for Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by Akron Police in June.
Leaders of Freedom BLOC and the Akron chapter of the NAACP are encouraging people to vote for a charter amendment on the ballot in November instead. They say the review board, proposed by Mayor Dan Horrigan, is only a temporary solution.
The 11-member board will review complaints against Akron Police. A different review board proposal and structure will be on the ballot in November.
The Ward 8 Councilman is launching his campaign for mayor, focusing on public safety. The municipal primary will be held in May 2023.
Here's what you need to know about the two different civilian review police boards proposed in AkronThere are two different plans for a civilian oversight board that would monitor complaints against the Akron Police. One is a charter amendment going before voters in November, and the other is legislation approved by city council.
After 11 years, Gordon said in a press release that the timing and conditions were right for a transition to a new school leader; Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has proposed an ordinance to create a civilian review board; and more stories.