The final steel beam for the new concourse at Akron-Canton Airport has been set. The concourse is part of the airport's $34 million gate modernization and…
The Akron-Canton Airport is providing a food pantry to its federal employees who missed their second paycheck Friday because of the partial government…
Officials at Akron-Canton Airport are taking steps during the current government shutdown to show their TSA workers how much they value them.On Friday,…
This week Akron-Canton Airport’s long-time CEO introduced the person who will succeed him when he retires. Rick McQueen and Ren Camacho sat down together…
This week the Akron-Canton Airport introduced a new CEO and announced the groundbreaking for a $32 million expansion. The construction for the project is…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 8, 2017:Special election today in OhioAkron-Canton names new airport headAkron Schools would welcome…
Cleveland Hopkins, Akron-Canton and all of Ohio’s commercial airports are at a disadvantage in attracting new airline services. That’s according to the…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 2, 2018:Urban Meyer on paid leaveCall for investigation into OSU's response to Strauss…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 12:Lawmakers seek to buy time ahead of Affinity hospital closure;Cleveland Museum of Natural History…
President Donald Trump wants to move the national air traffic control system from the FAA to a private non-profit corporation. He says that will save…