-
Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James has announced he will retire from the position next June. James has been with the Akron Public Schools…
-
Voters in Akron elected three new members to the Akron Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday. One of them made history. N.J. Akbar is the first…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 11: Ohio uninsured population rises;ODH to launch $4M vaping awareness campaign;UA to hire new…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 24:State fair takes precautions following last year's deadly ride accident;New York sewage spill could…
-
Fifty-seven people were interested in the opening on the Akron Board of Education following the resignation of John Otterman last month. He stepped down…
-
The Akron Board of Education is making it easier for residents to donate to a district-run college scholarship fund.The board approved a resolution Monday…