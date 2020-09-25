Akron Arts

-
The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has announced 36 finalists were chosen in the 2019 Knight Arts Challenge Akron.The arts challenge seeks out…
-
The Akron Civic Theatre is celebrating its 90th anniversary this weekend.The theater will hold a free event Saturday that includes food and…
-
Arts projects in Akron are splitting $743-thousand as part of the latest Knight Arts Challenge Awards. The winning projects were announced Tuesday…
-
The Akron Art Museum is getting an $8 million gift from the Knight Foundation to add new works and better engage with visitors.The museum plans to bolster…
-
Akron’s new artist village is welcoming three local artists to create and display works of art.Stephen Tomasko is one of those getting a one-month…
-
The winners of this year’s Akron Knight Arts Challenge are being announced tonight at the Civic Theatre downtown. It’s the second round of grants from the…