Morning Headlines: State Funding May Be Part of Progressive Field Lease Deal; Ohio to Unveil 2nd COVID Vaccination Incentive ProgramGov. Mike DeWine says he'll seek state funding as part of a long-term lease deal for Progressive Field; DeWine says the state plans to unveil a new coronavirus vaccination incentive program; a federal bankruptcy judge has given law firm employees another three months to explain in detail the millions of dollars they billed in support of a now-tainted Ohio energy bill; and more stories.