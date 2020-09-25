-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 24:Ohio counties fail in air quality;Appeals court throws out tire chalking;Cleveland airport seeks…
-
Cleveland Hopkins, Akron-Canton and all of Ohio’s commercial airports are at a disadvantage in attracting new airline services. That’s according to the…
-
Cleveland Hopkins Institutes New Customs Procedures Today, But Some Travelers Still Want More ChangeOfficials say the new customs procedures taking effect today at Cleveland Hopkins Airport are more efficient. But some flyers want additional…
-
The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport hopes to begin offering passenger service to Baltimore and Detroit as early as January.Southern Airways Express is…