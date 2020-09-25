-
Updated: 4:01 p.m., Wedensday, Feb. 26, 2020 Several Northeast Ohio companies are among the worst 100 industrial facilities in the country emitting toxic fumes in heavily populated areas, according to a report released Wednesday. Emissions include chromium, nickel, and copper, which are considered hazardous for human health by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
For the first time in many years, Cuyahoga County has received a “pass” grade for particle pollution from the American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air report. The pass/fail grade is set based on federal EPA standards.
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 24:Ohio counties fail in air quality;Appeals court throws out tire chalking;Cleveland airport seeks…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 9:North Canton dedicates Gold Star memorial;Ohio to spend $75M Volkswagon setttlment to reduce air…
A new report finds that millions of people in Ohio continue to be exposed to excessive amounts of air pollution. The study was put together by the…
The American Lung Association's 19th annual “State of the Air” report shows Cleveland with the 10th -worst year-round particle air pollution, and…
State lawmakers are gearing up for another round in the fight over renewable energy mandates.Opponents say they’re a financial burden; supporters say they…
A new report finds that air quality in certain parts of Northeast Ohio is improving steadily, despite rising particle pollution across the state.The…
President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to the U.S. EPA are raising concerns about federal help for cleaning up and reclaiming brownfields. One…
The Cleveland area leads the state in air pollution-related deaths and illnesses and is the ninth worst in the country, according to a study released…