-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Dec. 12:Third minor earthquake hits NE Ohio;Cedar Point reveals new ride for 150th anniversary;UA's former…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 16:Trump administration launches campus initiative at UA;Parma GM workers strike;CDC: Thousands of…
-
The Akron Pride Festival is bringing sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt to the Summit County Courthouse this week. The quilt, which was started 30 years…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 1:$10,000 grants will help human trafficking victims;Portman breaks with Trump on North KoreaHouse…
-
A Cleveland researcher has received $11 million to test a promising technique to rid the body of the virus that causes AIDS. The therapy offers hope for…
-
It’s no longer the headline- grabbing epidemic that swept through gay communities a generation ago. But today, 1.2 million Americans are still living with…
-
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a group backing an HIV/AIDS drug price ballot issue that was rejected by the Secretary of State, is pushing back. Ohio…
-
The Secretary of State’s office is telling backers of a drug-price ballot issue that there are problems with their petitions. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo…