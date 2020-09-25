-
A changing trade deal with China has put a strain on Ohio agriculture, but farmers are experimenting with new uses for soybeans to reduce the reliance on…
A Portage County farmer welcomes the signing of a trade agreement with China Wednesday. The truce asks China to respect intellectual property laws in…
The Ohio Farm Bureau is closing the book on its 100th year and looking to the next century as it hosts its two-day annual meeting in Columbus.
At AgraPharm LLC’s warehouse in Beaver County, the scent of cannabis is potent.“What you're smelling today is about only a third of what it really smells…
A new study shows many of the world's streams and rivers could dry up because people are draining underground aquifers that sustain streams through dry periods. Climate change won't help matters.
The agricultural industry has taken a pummeling the past few years, with bad weather this spring compounding an ongoing trade war.
The Ohio Farm Bureau is taking steps to prepare Ohio farmers to grow their first crop of hemp next spring now that Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law…
Extreme weather in Northeast Ohio this year is having an impact on vendors at some Northeast Ohio farmers markets.Several vendors were absent from the…
The British Ambassador to the United States visited Northeast Ohio today, discussing President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the UK.Ambassador Kim…
President Donald Trump wants the Agriculture Department at the ready to help U.S. farmers if a trade war starts putting them in financial trouble. There…