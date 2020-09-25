-
If the state went into a recession now, the unemployment compensation fund may not be able to pay laid-off workers for very long. But there’s been no…
-
Protestors staged an all-day demonstration outside the Cleveland office of Ohio Sen. Rob Portman yesterday. They were calling on the Republican senator…
-
The Golden Lodge in Canton has long served as a headquarters for the workers at Timken Steel. A TV on the wall is tuned to MSNBC. The topic: President…
-
A group representing 650,000 union members in Ohio opposed the nomination of Cleveland-native Andrew Pudzer as President Trump’s secretary of labor.…
-
Union leaders don’t have the political influence they once had in Ohio. And as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, when it comes to this presidential election…
-
A group of state labor leaders backing Hillary Clinton is stumping around the state, including in the Youngstown, where Donald Trump is hoping to attract…
-
Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Ted Strickland is apologizing after suggesting that the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was fortunate…
-
Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is enjoying a surge of momentum lately by earning the endorsement of several unions, which typically support the…
-
As expected, the AFL-CIO has formally endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. But the head of the labor coalition in Ohio acknowledges Donald Trump’s…