affordable housing

Alpha Phi Alpha Fratnerity Inc., a historically black fraternity, is a major landlord in Akron, owning more than 800 rental units. How that came to be is…
A study found that hospitals around Ohio invested more than $6 billion in community issues. These are programs that take health and wellness outside the…
The wind is sharp while a yoga class does downward dog in Washington Park. The people working out are mostly white, although the neighborhood is nearly...
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 19:DeWine signs budget, vetoes 25 provisions;Cooling centers extend hours amid heat wave;Cuyahoga jail…
A new Columbus developer will step in to complete a "cargominium" housing project, considered the first of its kind.
Housing issues dominated a legal clinic over the weekend in Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood, with people seeking free help on how to handle everything…
A new report says someone earning minimum wage would have to work 71 hours a week to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment in Ohio. The study by the…