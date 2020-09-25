-
An increasing number of Ohio children have no health insurance coverage. A report from Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families indicates…
A new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation says 2 million Ohioans are at risk of losing their health insurance if the Trump administration’s lawsuit…
Though polls show Affordable Care Act protections remain popular in the U.S., President Trump still threatens to drastically change the law if he can't repeal it. Here are five changes he's made.
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 11: Ohio uninsured population rises;ODH to launch $4M vaping awareness campaign;UA to hire new…
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) wants a more forceful response from Ohio Republicans regarding the Trump administration's attempts to hobble the Affordable...
Ohio’s Republican attorney general is asking a federal court not to strike down the Affordable Care Act as unconstitutional. He’s filed a brief in a…
President Trump’s administration wants the federal courts to do what congress didn’t – overturn all parts of the Affordable Care Act. But Gov. Mike DeWine…
Enrollment in health insurance offered through the Affordable Care Act dropped four percent this year, and there’s some uncertainty about its future…
Thousands of people cast their ballots early over the weekend at the Summit County Board of Elections, where officials predict turnout will be higher than…
Democratic attorney general candidate Steve Dettelbach says on his first day in office he would have Ohio jump into a lawsuit to protect the Affordable…