The rise of COVID-19 cases has left hospitals and health care providers scrambling to come up with enough beds and supplies.John Palmer, the director of…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 7:Republicans appeal new congressional map ruling;Ohio primary begins;Former Massillon medical center…
Canton’s Aultman Hospital wants to expand a clinic it operates in Massillon to provide core hospital services there. The city has been without such…
Massillon City Council closed the door Monday on making a deal with the City’s original choice to operate Affinity hospital, but it didn’t lock it. Two…
It will be at least another week before a deal can be reached to get an operator for the former Affinity Medical Center in Massillon.Massillon City…
Massillon City Council is slated to vote tonight on a plan to have a Tennessee-based startup reopen Affinity Medical Center.Massillon officials have been…
This fall, Massillon’s shuttered Affinity Medical Center could be back in business with a new name and many of its old staff.City officials have been…
Three groups are pitching themselves to Massillon city officials for a chance to take over Affinity Medical Center, which closed earlier this year.City…
Massillon could own Affinity Medical Center by the end of the week. On Monday, City Council approved a takeover deal for the property and assets of the…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 2:Massillon to spend more than $620,000 to run Affinity for three months;Kasich to announce new…