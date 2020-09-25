-
State regulators have denied AEP’s plan to charge ratepayers a fee for what would be the largest solar project in Ohio.The decision came down to whether…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Oct. 4:Akron man sentenced for cyberattacks;CVNP buys Brandywine Country Club;Akron Children's to raise…
-
One of Ohio’s largest electric companies is weighing in on the bill that would create a new charge to benefit “green energy” but eliminate an existing fee…
-
State regulators are still looking over what would be the largest renewable energy farm in Ohio. But opponents of the project say it would result in a…
-
Morning Headlines: Lake Erie Wind Turbine Project Gets Federal OK; Huntington Consolidating BranchesHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 4:Lake Erie wind turbine project gets federal approval;Hungtington Bank to consolidate 30 Ohio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 10:Final deal reached for Massillon to acquire Affinity;Green family vows to fight Nexus pipeline in…
-
Many homeowners throughout the state have changed to more efficient lightbulbs. Now, one of the state’s most storied and iconic buildings will be getting…
-
Ohio-based American Electric Power, is applying for regulatory approval to build the transmission infrastructure for the “Wind Catcher.” That’s the…
-
One of the state’s largest utility companies is proposing a change in the way they charge customers for their power. Consumer groups are objecting, but…
-
State energy regulators are looking over a new plan, proposed by AEP, that would allow the utility company to increase rates on customer electric…